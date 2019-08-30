More school districts ban tobacco products, thanks to new law

Eighty-six percent of the state's public school districts now have policies that outlaw the use of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, snuff and chewing tobacco.
By comparison, only 42% of districts had bans prior to a new state law that went into effect June 27. It laid the groundwork for districts to fight smoking, vaping and chewing on their property.
"Rarely in the history of our state has a new law had such an impact so quickly," said Ben Chandler, CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. "We've more than doubled the number of school districts that have decided to protect their students, staff and visitors from the sights, sounds and smells of tobacco use. We know these policies, over time, will help prevent youth initiation of tobacco use, reduce tobacco use overall and protect everyone on campus from dangerous secondhand cigarette smoke and e-cigarette aerosol."
The new law requires school boards to approve written policies by July 1, 2020 that strictly prohibit the use of tobacco products. The policies must be put into effect by the 2020-21 academic year.
However, the law contains a new wrinkle: It allows districts to opt out through June 27, 2022.
If they don't opt out by that date, they must adopt a tobacco-free policy.
To date, Union County Public Schools is the only district statewide to opt out and allow tobacco use on school grounds, Chandler said.
Daviess County Public Schools, Owensboro Public Schools, McLean County Public Schools and Ohio County Public Schools had tobacco bans in place prior to the new law.
Muhlenberg County Public Schools will become tobacco free Jan. 1, 2020, said Carla Embry, community relations specialist.
To prepare staff and the community for the upcoming change, district officials have posted social media messages, and school officials make announcements before sporting events. Before next year begins, the district plans to run ads in the local newspaper, announcing its new tobacco-free policy.
"Soon you will begin to see signage in our buildings, on school properties and in school vehicles," the district's Facebook message reads. "... We ask that you begin to have discussions with your children, friends and family now so that when this policy change takes effect on Jan. 1, everyone will understand the positive impact that a tobacco-free school district can have on the students and families in our community."
Until the first of next year, however, the public can smoke in designated areas at after-school events, and the district's schools continue to offer outdoor smoking areas for staff members.
Owensboro Catholic Schools, which is a private school, went tobacco-free at least three years ago, said Keith Osborne, director of advancement and marketing. In fact, Owensboro Catholic High School's SCRUBS — Students Creating Respect Using Better Solutions — group advocated for the city's smoke-free ordinance.
McLean County Public Schools went tobacco free at the end of the 2017-18 academic year, said Shannon Lindsey, deputy superintendent. The school board amended its earlier policy this summer to include vaping and alternative nicotine products.
The conversation about banning tobacco started when Owensboro Health announced any nonprofit or agency applying for the health system's annual Community Health Investment Grants had to have a tobacco-free policy. Without one, the McLean County schools wouldn't be eligible to apply for funds for health and physical education programs, Lindsey said.
McLean County is home to many tobacco farmers. Passing a tobacco-free policy was quite a feat, Lindsey said.
"(Farmers) knew it was for the best," she said, "but that was their livelihood."
Some employees continue to walk off campus to smoke, Lindsey said. And enforcing the district's policy at after-hours functions proves tough at times.
"How do you address visitors smoking in the football stadium?" she asked. "I don't want to start an argument with a parent in the stands. It's a sticky situation. If they are in a vehicle in the parking lot, they're adults. We don't want it to be confrontational."
OPS's board of education first approved a smoking ban in 1994, said Jared Revlett, public information officer. Some years later, the board amended that policy to include all tobacco products. The policy changed again in July, when alternative nicotine and vapor products were added to the ban.
"... Since we have made the initiative to try and curb the vaping crisis facing our students, we have heard nothing but positive things from our families who are happy to see our district put a policy in place to protect the health and well-being of our students," he said.
Adults who use tobacco products on OPS property can be fined by the school resource officer or law enforcement officer. For students, disciplinary measures vary based on the number of violations. Often, students receive in-school suspension, Revlett said.
DCPS banned smoking years ago. It initiated a total tobacco ban in 2012, said Lora Wimsatt, district spokeswoman. The district specifically prohibited vaping and e-cigarettes in 2014.
People found in violation of the district's policy are subject to verbal warnings and applicable fines. "Refusal to refrain from such use or repeated instances of prohibited use after prior warnings may subject the individual to a ban from school property as permitted by law and corresponding civil and criminal penalties," the school policy reads.
The law requires schools to post tobacco-free signs on all property, including vehicles that are leased or owned. Those signs represent an unfunded mandate, Chandler said, so several state health organizations partnered to provide free signs to every new district that banned tobacco products.
State health advocates disliked the law's opt-out provision, Chandler said.
"... Adding it appeared to be the only way to get the bill passed by the Kentucky House, where it had been stuck for five weeks after sailing through the Health and Family Services Committee early in the session with a unanimous vote," he said. "We are gratified that 86% of schools have now adopted compliant policies, and (we) are working to encourage every single district to do so."
Next on the tobacco front: The Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow will seek a state excise tax on e-cigarettes sold in Kentucky. Currently, e-cigarettes are the only tobacco product not subject to such a tax, Chandler said.
State Reps. Jerry Miller and Kim Moser already pre-filed a bill with the 2020 legislature to tax e-cigarettes and other tobacco products at the same rate as cigarettes. Last year, the legislature increased taxes on cigarettes by 50 cents a pack. Cigarettes in Kentucky are now taxed at a rate of $1.10 per pack.
The coalition also is working on a bill to raise the legal age to 21 for the purchase of tobacco products. The agency worked with Sen. Mitch McConnell on the federal bill now under consideration.
