When Dakota and Derick Terry's twin girls, Summer and Autumn, were born seven weeks premature, they immediately went into the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital neonatal intensive care unit, and they stayed there for four weeks.
It was an emotional and scary time, which is why the Terrys have been coming to the hospital's NICU Reunion for the past four years. Their daughters, now six, are healthy and vibrant, and the Terrys bring them back each year to show the NICU staff how well they are doing now.
"We like seeing our nurses and the doctor every year," Dakota Terry said. "It's nice showing them how much they've grown, and letting the nurses see how good they are doing and everything."
The sixth annual NICU Reunion on Sunday was designed to allow the nurses and staff see how families are doing after they have graduated from the unit. There was food, games, an interactive painting display presented by the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, and superhero and princess characters walking through the crowds of families. Most NICU nurses were present and standing side by side in one of the OHRH's cafeteria meeting rooms while families came through to greet them and have T-shirts signed by the nurses, doctors and staff.
Dakota Terry said her daughters like coming to the NICU reunion each year because they get to play and get their faces painted.
Lisa Sutton, the girls' grandmother, attends the NICU reunion as well. For her, the event is a reminder of how far the girls have come. The girls had scary beginnings, she said.
"It was really emotional," Sutton said, noting that their family wasn't even allowed to hold the babies when they were first born because they were so unwell. "Now they are doing great, and it's a good reminder."
More than 1,000 people signed up to attend the event, according to Somer Wilhite, OHRH manager of marketing and communications.
Wilhite said the event continues to grow each year, with at many as 400 people attending the event three years ago, and 700 attending the event last year.
"It just gets bigger every year," she said.
Dr. Bridget Burshears, medical director of NICU, said no family plans on being in the NICU, and that it can be a very scary and unfamiliar time. During that time, the NICU staff creates some "pretty special bonds" with the families who are sometimes there for days, weeks or even months.
She said the NICU reunion is a chance for families and hospital staff to reunite and reminisce.
"We do what we do to get these babies healthy for them to go home, and now they get to come back and show us how they've grown," Burshears said. "This gives us another opportunity to interact with them."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
