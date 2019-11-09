Nathan and Megan Morris' Morris Family Services chain of funeral homes in Kentucky and Indiana continues to grow.
On Oct. 30, the couple added A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow to the chain that also includes Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, Owensboro; Miller Schapmire Funeral Home, Hartford; Holders Funeral Home, Owensville, Indiana; Caneyville Memorial Chapel, Caneyville; and Watson and Hunt Funeral Home, Leitchfield.
Nathan Morris, president of the family business, said they now employ 53 full- and part-time people in six locations and have two grief dogs in training.
The six locations conduct about 800 funerals a year, he said.
Morris said he and his wife are looking for other locations to purchase.
"There are, in fact, families we are speaking to and working with to acquire and continue their legacy and level of care," he said.
A news release says A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home has served the Glasgow area for 91 years.
The Morrises founded Morris Family Services in 2015.
They offer a Heroes of Public Safety Program, which serves any first responder killed in the line of duty at no cost to the family.
Megan Morris is the daughter of Mike and Kay Everly, the president and treasurer respectively of Haley McGinnis.
Nathan Morris was a professional pop singer until he fell in love with the mortician's daughter and got a job at the funeral home in 2010.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
