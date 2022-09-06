The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County offers so many gems for the City to learn and explore from historical artifacts to coming together for nights in history to remember.
And on Sept. 17, The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian is hosting a move and groove party of the 1960s. The evening will be hosted downtown at the War Memorial Building filled with music, food, a photo booth, cash bar and good vibes.
This year’s party will include an encore performance by the Motown Sounds of Touch. This four-man singing and entertaining group performs your favorite Motown smash hits.
Back in Hoptown by popular demand, the group known simply as Touch, has been delighting audiences all over the country for close to 20 years.
It will be a night that goes back in time to the local night club scene of the 1960s when world famous acts played right here in Hopkinsville such as James Brown, Tina Turner among several other well known artists.
Their energetic dance performances and engaging personalities have brought many audiences to their feet — including many of us when they performed at the Pennyroyal Area Museum in 2018. This year’s gathering is highly anticipated as the last motown fest took place in 2018 just before the pandemic. Since the announcement of the Motown night return, it has been the talk of the town with much anticipation for a night full of memories.
Alissa Keller who sits as the Executive Director of The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County expressed much excitement for the upcoming event.
“Motown with the Museum return is set as we are so excited. Back in 2018, the Sounds of Touch band put on a phenomenal show. This year’s return will be a night to remember and night to enjoy,” said Keller.
This fundraising event is sponsored by Planters Bank.
All proceeds will go toward the Museum’s programs, events and initiatives that are in the works for the upcoming future..
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County cultivates regional pride and tells the community’s authentic stories by creating an enjoyable, engaging learning environment that encourages conversations about our unique history and diverse heritage. This upcoming event will be special to the community in more ways than one.
Those of the community, who may have pictures, documents, high school yearbooks, or other artifacts related to Hopkinsville and Christian County in the 1960s, are asked to please contact the Museums of Hopkinsville at (270) 887-4270.
