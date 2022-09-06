The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County offers so many gems for the City to learn and explore from historical artifacts to coming together for nights in history to remember.

And on Sept. 17, The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian is hosting a move and groove party of the 1960s. The evening will be hosted downtown at the War Memorial Building filled with music, food, a photo booth, cash bar and good vibes.

