With the Metropolitan Transportation Plan completed at the end of 2020, the Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization has some time to take stock of the organization and see what adjustments, if any, it would like to make this year.
Tom Lovett, MPO coordinator, said during the organization’s Tuesday meeting that for the first time in three-years, the MPO does not have a major document to complete, something that will allow him to take some time for a review.
“It is kind of a maintenance year for us,” he said. “We will probably spend some time looking at all the documents and seeing what needs to be updated — do we need to amend anything.”
The Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Transportation Plan that was approved last year does not expire until 2045, and is not required to be updated for five-years.
According to the plan, the MTP is a, “long range transportation plan that addresses the future needs and travel demand within the Owensboro MPO area for the next 20 plus years.”
Despite this, traffic remained a consistent topic of discussion during Tuesday’s meeting, with Lovett presenting target safety standards recommended to the MPO by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Lovett said that the KYTC provides the safety targets for accidents with fatalities, serious injury and non-serious injury as well as statistics for injuries involving non-motorized vehicles. The KYTC recommends a target of 2,590 non-serious injury accidents and a fatality rate of 1.5 persons per every 100 million vehicle miles traveled.
“All of these targets this year were modified slightly to account for COVID-19 and the reduced traveling because of the pandemic,” he said.
The recommended statistics for both fatalities and serious injury both dropped by 10% to account for reduced driving during the past year.
“They did not adjust the non-motorized vehicles for serious injuries because they figured use of bicycles really isn’t going to change or walking isn’t really going to change because of COVID-19.”
Lovett said it is typical for the KYTC to provide these recommended safety statistics to MPOs rather than each individual one throughout the state generate their own data.
“The only MPO that goes the extra mile in setting their own targets is Louisville, and they have got a bunch of staff and a bunch of statisticians who can do that,” he said. “They recommend specifically the smaller MPOs like us just go ahead and support the targets that they have set.”
Lovett also said the MPO recently completed a traffic count for the city of Owensboro at J.R. Miller Boulevard and 18th Street that recorded 13,000 vehicles during a 12-hour period.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
