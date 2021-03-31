The Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization has determined the road projects it will submit to the state for SHIFT scoring during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Tom Lovett, MPO coordinator, said Tuesday that the goal of the virtual meeting was not to rank the perspective road projects by importance, but rather to establish which nine or 10 projects they would like to receive sponsorship to complete.
“What are the ones we want the state to consider when it says, here is where we are going to spend our money in the next two years of road funding,” he said.
The Strategic Investment Formula for Tomorrow, or SHIFT, program allows the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to take a data-driven approach to prioritizing capital improvement projects.
According to the KYTC website, “the formula applies to all transportation funding that isn’t prioritized by other means, such as maintenance work, local government projects and federal projects.
Board members were presented with a list of projects compiled as part of a six-year plan two years ago.
“When the MPO went through this process two years ago, this was the order that we settled on,” Lovett said.
Board member Barry House said sponsorship makes a project eligible, and it will then be scored based on multiple factors by the state and returned to the MPO.
“I am curious to see if anybody wants to change any of the rankings,” Mayor Tom Watson said. “I can’t tell from looking at them that anything really different jumps out according to what has been done economically.”
“With economic development, there is not a lot that has changed,” he added.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he agrees with Watson, and the board could simply use the top-rated projects previously determined and submit those to the state.
Lovett said he recommends selecting 12 projects even though SHIFT will only recognize nine because the MPO will most likely get “two or three” additional sponsorships through the KYTC.
The 2021 SHIFT projects are listed as:
• Old Hartford Road and Fairview Drive, reconstruct intersection;
• Improvements from Settles Road to Kentucky 54 on Fairview Drive;
• South bridge over Flat Lick Creek improvements;
• Kentucky 144 improvements from U.S. 60 overpass to Kentucky 405;
• Thurston-Dermont Road, improvements from Kentucky 54 to Hayden Road;
• East 18th Street, center turn lanes from J.R. Miller Boulevard to Breckenridge Street;
• East 18th Street, center turn lanes from Frederica Street to J.R. Miller Boulevard;
• Mid-State Corridor;
• East Ninth Street, reconstruct away from railroad tracks
• Keller Road, reconstruct from Kentucky 81 to Carter Road;
• East Byers Avenue, extend from The Heartlands to Old Hartford Road;
Deneatra Henderson, KYTC District 2 chief engineer, provided an update on construction projects within the district, including the Kentucky 54 widening project.
“The Kentucky 54 widening divided way is still moving along, no issues there,” she said. “We will continue to finalize that and move into our utilities phase.”
Henderson said the goal is to be ready for construction when the highway plan is approved by the state next summer.
“We had a project last fall to surface Kentucky 331, that is the southbound-only lanes,” she said. “You will see that work start to be underway this spring.”
Also, nearly nine miles of roadway will be resurfaced on Kentucky 231 from the Daviess/Ohio County line to the Panther Creek Bridge.
The Owensboro-Daviess County MPO will officially approve its selected sponsored roads for 2021 during its April board meeting.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.