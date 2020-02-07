Muhlenberg County and McLean County school system officials say district schools will be closed today.
Previously, school systems in Owensboro and Daviess, Ohio and Hancock counties announced they would be closed today due to low attendance from illness.
Ohio County schools will also be closed on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.