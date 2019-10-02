The Muhlenberg County Health Department will receive nearly $70,000 to expand and enhance its harm reduction program.
Muhlenberg County was the first in western Kentucky to start a syringe exchange program in July 2018.
On Tuesday, the Harm Reduction Coalition, a national advocacy group, announced more than $1 million in grant funding to eight Kentucky agencies fighting rising hepatitis C infections. Grant funding came from HepConnect, a five-year initiative from the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences.
Besides MCHD, other state organizations that received funding are Appalachian Regional Healthcare, AVOL Kentucky, Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition, Madison County Health Department, Whitley County Health Department, Norton Healthcare and University of Louisville Research Foundation.
Agencies in five states — Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia — could apply for the grants.
"Communities in regions like Appalachia, the Midwest and the South are experiencing unprecedented outbreaks of HIV, hepatitis C and overdoses from opioids," Monique Tula, Harm Reduction Coalition executive director, said in a press release. "Without financial resources and legislative backing from state and federal governments, many of the hardest-hit communities in these regions are unable to adapt comprehensive programs in a harm reduction framework. This is why the HepConnect program and the investment from Gilead Sciences is so critical right now."
Cathy Bethel, MCHD public health director, said the grant money will be used for several improvements her department could not afford in the past. In the grant application earlier this summer, Bethel and her team asked for several wish-list items.
"We wanted to be able to send one of our staff to training to be a recovery coach," she said.
Four members of her staff who work in harm reduction will receive training for ethics and motivational interviewing.
For the first time, the needle exchange program will be able to offer Narcan, a drug to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations, to first responders and the families of people enrolled in the harm reduction program. The health department will provide training to use Narcan.
The health department already supplied Narcan to residents enrolled in the syringe exchange program but couldn't afford to expand it to others.
"(The grant) allows us to broaden that scope," Bethel said.
The grant will provide fentanyl test strips for residents who take part in the harm reduction program. In the past, the test strips were too expensive for the health department's budget.
The strips help substance users test their supplies to determine whether they are laced with fentanyl, which can cause overdoses.
Bethel plans to use part of the grant money to provide more hepatitis A and B vaccines, hygiene kits for the homeless or near-homeless and Pennyrile Allied Community Services bus passes.
"Transportation is a huge issue for some of our clientele," Bethel said.
MCHD's harm reduction program was created to promote health and safety and to prevent illness and injury.
"We want to take care of people who are in this situation and to get them the help they need. We want to get them to the point they want to go to recovery," Bethel said.
There's a community misconception that the harm reduction program is only a needle exchange. It's far more, she said, and the health department wants to provide more community education so residents can understand the benefits.
For example, all diseases transmitted through the use of borrowed or dirty syringes are contagious and have health implications for the community at large.
Health experts say needle exchange programs make sense financially. According to Medical News Today, the medications to cure one patient of hepatitis C costs between $63,000 and $189,000, depending on the length and type of treatment prescribed.
In addition, national health studies show that people who use needle exchange programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment programs.
MCHD has more than 40 people in its harm reduction program. The number has tripled since January, Bethel said.
"Our overall goal is to get people in treatment," she said.
