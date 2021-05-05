Extensive flooding in western Kentucky from rain late Monday night and early Tuesday morning caused evacuations, road closures and school cancellations.
The gym and locker room area at Muhlenberg County High School's West Campus was filled with a foot of water Tuesday morning. The damages are still being assessed, and it is unsure if the floor will need to be replaced, according to school officials. The water has been pushed out of the gym by custodial staff.
According to Muhlenberg County Schools Community Relations Specialist Carla Embry, due to the gym area being lower than the rest of campus, this isn't the first time it has flooded.
"We've had issues with it in the past, but nothing to this extent," Embry said.
All Muhlenberg County Schools were canceled Tuesday due to the flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.