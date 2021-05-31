Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee to the Juvenile Justice Advisory Board.
The Juvenile Justice Advisory Board aims to make recommendations to the governor to ensure that juveniles in Kentucky are held accountable for their actions, but given resources for prevention and treatment programs.
McGehee, who served as Muhlenberg County’s sheriff for eight years, said that he was honored to be appointed to the position.
“When I got the initial phone call, I was delighted that I had been selected,” McGehee said.
McGehee said that his time as sheriff opened his eyes to how important it is to catch issues early on in juveniles to ensure that they are making the right decisions.
“I’ve been there, and I’ve seen firsthand how bad decision-making can have a negative impact on the youth,” McGehee said.
McGehee said that he strives to make life better for youth in every capacity he can, and to use his experience as sheriff and judge-executive to make a change.
“My main goal is to learn about the objectives and the mission of the council,” McGehee said. “I believe my experience will bring insight to the board.”
Substance abuse is a focus of McGehee’s, and he hopes to push youth in the right direction.
“For years, we told kids to “Just say no”, but what we didn’t do was teach them how to say no, and why to say no,” McGehee said.
With COVID-19, McGehee said that it has become even harder for parents and guardians to guide their children away from trouble, and that he wants to help ease that struggle.
“These are very difficult times, and children getting the opportunities they need to avoid the criminal justice system is very important,” McGehee said.
He said that his primary focuses have always been education and awareness when it comes to juvenile justice.
McGehee will be replacing Rick Stiltner. McGehee’s term will expire on Sept. 15, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.