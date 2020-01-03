Muhlenberg County Public Schools go smoke-free

When students and staff return to class in Muhlenberg County next week, they can expect one big change.
Muhlenberg County Public Schools became tobacco-free on Wednesday.
On Jan. 1, district officials outlawed the use of all tobacco products -- cigarettes, e-cigarettes, snuff and chewing tobacco -- on any MCPS property, including school vehicles. And the new rule applies to anyone visiting campuses, including volunteers or parents at football games and other sporting events.
Across Kentucky, 95% of school districts now have tobacco-free policies, according to the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. By comparison, only 42% banned tobacco prior to the state law that went into effect on June 27, 2018. The law laid the groundwork for districts to fight smoking, vaping and chewing on their property.
"Passing a tobacco-free schools policy is a great step toward changing the norms about tobacco use for youth, which is critical to reduce the high, tobacco-related disease statistics in Muhlenberg County," said Ben Chandler, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky CEO. "We know that 90% of adult smokers started smoking before age 18, and policies like this reduce youth use of tobacco products and help lessen the chance they will pick up a tobacco product in the first place."
Muhlenberg County residents suffer from a higher rate of asthma, lung and bronchus cancer, and premature deaths compared to statewide averages, according to kentuckyhealthfacts.org.
Daviess County Public Schools, Hancock County Public Schools and Ohio County Public Schools outlawed tobacco products prior to April 2019. Since that date, Owensboro Public Schools and McLean County Public Schools followed suit.
MCPS is the last district in the Messenger-Inquirer's service area to ban tobacco use.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and Kentucky Medical Association are providing free signage for school facilities and vehicles when they go tobacco-free, said Carla Embry, MCPS community relations specialist.
"We don't have those signs as of (Thursday), but we are told they are in the mail," Embry said. "As soon as they arrive, we will post them."
There has been little pushback from the district's tobacco-using employees, she said.
"It's a learning curve for all of us," Embry said. "It's like safe schools. We do things every day to make our schools more safe."
Before school reopens on Monday, she will post messages on social media to remind students and staff of the new tobacco-free policy, and soon Embry plans to run an ad in the local newspaper as a reminder.
She also plans to use Students Teaching Against Negative Decisions, or STAND, a student group. They will help school officials spread the word about the new rule.
SEE SMOKE/PAGE CX
In 2018, MCPS students in sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grades answered the Kentucky Incentives for Prevention survey, Embry said.
Nearly 90% of the district's sixth-graders responded that they felt smoking was wrong. That percentage steadily decreased among the older age groups, she said.
"We need to do a better job of saying (tobacco) is not good for you," Embry said. "Going tobacco-free is a step in the right direction."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
