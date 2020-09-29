Muhlenberg County Sheriff Ricki Allen died unexpectedly Tuesday.
The 53-year-old had served as the county's sheriff since January 2019.
"He was, in my opinion, a five-star sheriff in every capacity," said Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee. "He, above all things, was known as a gentleman."
McGehee served as sheriff nearly eight years before he won the Judge-Executive's seat in the November 2018 election. Allen and McGehee had known each other for many years prior.
From the time Allen took over as sheriff until his death, the two men worked closely together.
"(Allen) had some great plans," McGehee said. "He was a great organizer."
When McGehee got the call about Allen's death early Tuesday morning, McGehee was in Lexington. He said he was told Allen died of a heart attack; however, the cause of death had not been confirmed at that time.
McGehee said he will consult with the county attorney and perhaps state officials about the protocol for replacing Allen.
"Our community will forever mourn his absence," McGehee said. "He was a very fine man."
In 2018, Allen entered the Muhlenberg County sheriff's race with 27 years of law enforcement experience.
Most of that time was spent with the Kentucky State Police, where Allen worked his way up from trooper to major. At one point, he supervised 350 KSP employees.
Allen also was a KSP forensic crime lab commander.
He served on the attorney general's task force for abused and exploited children and the governor's elder abuse board.
In May 2018, Allen beat three other Democrats in a hotly contested primary. He earned nearly 57% of the vote.
After winning the primary, Allen ran unopposed in the general election.
During his interview with the Messenger-Inquirer before the primary election, Allen said he preferred old-style community policing, which leaned heavily on developing strong relationships with county residents.
"I would like to take the experiences I've had throughout my career and focus on my home county to help with the drug issue, crime, updating our elderly on current crimes against the elderly and continuing to educate our youth on decision-making and consequences," Allen said during that interview.
Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain knew Allen.
"Sheriff Allen was a man devoted to his faith, his family and his community," Cain said. "As both a (KSP) trooper and sheriff of Muhlenburg County, he possessed the heart of a servant. I was proud to call him my colleague and prouder still, my friend."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.