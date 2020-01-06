Muhlenberg County 911 has had a website for years, but it was in definite need of an upgrade.
"We had an old website that was out-of-date, and we needed to add some new features to make it more accessible to the public," county 911 Supervisor David Knight said.
The new site, which is partly still under construction, will allow county residents to request additional patrols around a home or business, submit business information so deputies can contact a keyholder in an emergency and let crime tips be reported without having to provide a phone number or email address.
Livestock owners will even be able to register their animals, Knight said.
"When you have a loose animal and don't know who it belongs to, (dispatch) can make contact with the owners in that area" to find who owns the animals, Knight said. Having addresses of livestock farmers will save time in returning an animal to its owner, he said.
Being able to report crime tips anonymously could result in more tips about nonviolent crimes and drug activity, Knight said. Violent crimes should be reported by calling 911.
"Some people would rather submit a form than make a phone call" when reporting tips, he said. The website's tip service "is 100 percent anonymous."
"I feel like it's more open and will encourage people to report things they see," Knight said.
The site will also allow people to register for Smart911 or request an officer to speak to a school or civic group. Knight said the site will allow people to access services in an easy way.
"We are trying to make it more friendly," Knight said. "... We are just trying to make it more accessible to people who see something (and want to report it) but don't want to leave the comfort of their own homes.
"We are pushing our (new site) so hard because we had that out-of-date website for so long," Knight said. "We didn't have any of those active (functions)."
Knight said new information will be posted regularly.
"The website is updated daily, so there's something always being added and changed," he said.
The address is: www.muhlenberg911.org.
