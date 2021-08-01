After being virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 22nd annual Multicultural Festival will be in-person this year.
According to Debbie McCoy, the festival director, there will be from 30 to 35 booths present at the festival.
The booths typically represent countries from five continents and educate people on their culture.
“It will be a lot more like previous years,” McCoy said about the festival being in-person this year. “It feels like going back home.”
The Multicultural Fest dates back to 1999 when First Presbyterian Church member Winny Lin wanted to celebrate diversity in Owensboro.
There will be several food trucks at the festival including Real Hacienda, Jay’s Good Grub, Tasty Bite of Europe, and more.
There will also be a festival scavenger hunt and a multicultural quiz for children.
This year’s theme is “Building Blocks of Peace.”
“We’re trying to build peace in the community with everything that’s been going on in the past year,” McCoy said about the choice of the theme.
There are multiple sponsors for this year’s festival including Owensboro Health, Thacker Wealth and Retirement, Southern Star, Atmos Energy, US Bank and Independence Bank.
The Green River District Health Department will be there offering free COVID-19 vaccinations.
They will also be selling $10 T-shirts featuring the theme and the sponsors.
There will be a wide range of entertainment throughout the day to highlight different cultures of the world.
The day will kick off with the Owensboro High School Choir performing patriotic songs.
After that, there will be performances from Owensboro Ballroom Dancing, Celtic band na Skylark, Flamenco Louisville, local fiddle player Mackenzie Bell, and more.
McCoy said the Multicultural Festival typically brings in nearly 3,000 people.
The Multicultural Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 21 at First Presbyterian Church on 1328 Griffith Ave. in Owensboro.
The festival is free to the public.
