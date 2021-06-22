When some months ago the followers of a certain church at Reed’s Stations just across the Henderson County line found that they were too small in number to maintain financially their house of worship and it was converted into a community church where all denominations might worship or pray or gather for religious observance, or recreational improvement, the experiment was looked upon with considerable interest.
During the few months since then, the experiment seems to have been very successful. In all, seven denominations have participated in the services held by the church.
• June 21, 1921, motorcycle officer William Vollman was badly injured when he fell out of a Ford speedster, traveling 30 mph when a seat in the car gave way, throwing him to the ground. Officer Vollman, who was riding with Fred Towery, was on his way to Henderson in the hopes overtaking the parties who had stolen a car from Towery from his garage sometime during Sunday night. He was injured about the hip, leg and arm.
• June 22, officers following a tip that a moonshine still was in operation of E.P. Taylor’s farm on Pup Creek, in the Yelvington neighborhood, visited that area on Tuesday evening and found a 12-gallon still. No arrests were made and no persons could be connected with the still, as it was found in the afternoon by parties who reported it to the officials. The apparatus was brought to the city and is now in charge of the officers.
• June 23, specially built racing motorcycles will be seen in action at the American Legion’s Fourth of July celebration at the Owensboro fairgrounds. In addition to the racing machine which will be ridding by Henry Pardon, there will be four other fast racing cars. The motorcycle races promise to be the best and most exciting ever seen in Owensboro. However, there are two automobile races on the program which will draw a number of the crack race drivers in this section as entries.
• June 24, the second day of the Redpath Chautauqua went over with patrons well pleased with the entertainment offered. The Chautauqua grounds, far from the noise and bustle of the city, are deemed an ideal place for the programs being given. The Chapel Singers entertained with a delightful program, the variety and excellence of which pleased the audience. They featured church music and gave some operatic numbers as well. Lewis A. Convis talked on “personal experiences with the Bolsheviki in Russia.”
• June 25, Hobert Snyder, one of the three men arrested last week in connection with the automobile robberies around Owensboro and Daviess County, is wanted in Oklahoma. The sheriff’s department received word from officials of that state that Snyder is alleged to have taken an automobile in that state. A $500 reward is offered for his arrest.
50 Years Ago
• June 21, 1971, the Messenger and Inquirer has announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for recent acts of vandalism against newspaper and employee property. Saturday night Owensboro police investigated two incidents of projectiles being thrown through plate glass panels along the west foyer of the Messenger and Inquirer building.
• June 22, John Young Brown will be the guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Daviess County Historical Society Brown will speak on “The Wasted Years,” dealing with man’s aging process. His interest in the aging process began last year when he read an article in a national magazine written by a professor of medicine at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine.
• June 23, opening night activities at the Daviess County Lion’s Club Fair gain this year will include the crowning of a new county fair queen. Twelve area girls have already signed up to compete on Aug.4 and several more are expected to sign up before the July 1 deadline. The new Miss Daviess County Fair will take part in many local activities during the coming year and represent this year in the state-wide contest.
• June 24, Mayor Irvin Terrill announced plans to purchase two former Texas Gas buildings for conversion into a new city hall. Purchase price is $250,000. The purchase will be financed through a bond issue sponsored by the Owensboro Municipal Improvement Corporation. The city will lease space in the buildings with rentals paying off the bonds. The buildings are large enough and have sufficient office space to take care of normal growth of city government until 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.