Murder mystery dinner coming to Owensboro

"Death of a Gangster: A 1920's Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery" is coming to the Owensboro Convention Center on Sept. 27.
Laura Alexander, the center's general manager, said, "This is a self-promoted event, so we are the hosts. We have hired an outside company to actually perform at the event."
She said, "Several audience members are suspects and they interact with the audience throughout the evening."
The performance lasts roughly two hours, Alexander said, because it is "intermingled with the dinner."
The event is sponsored by O.Z. Tyler Distillery.
The buffet menu features tossed salad, chicken cordon bleu, pasta Bolognese with Italian sausage, roasted garlic potatoes, a California vegetable medley, assorted desserts and coffee, tea or water.
Audience members will try to solve the crime.
The setting will be the Dunn Speakeasy for the Mafia wedding of the year, a news release says.
It says, "Dress like the cat's meow for this Mafia wedding. Flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas, pinstriped suits and fedoras are all appropriate. Traditional wedding attire is nifty too as is regular attire."
Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktails.
Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.
Murder mystery dinners have been popular around the world for decades.
Tickets for "Death of a Gangster" are $69 per person or two for $120.
They are available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or by phone at 270-297-9932.
Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
