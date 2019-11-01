Murray State closes Small Business Development Center

Murray State University closed its Small Business Development Center-Owensboro office on Sept. 30.
The center, which helped local entrepreneurs develop business plans and prepare for securing funding, had been part of the community since 1982.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said her office is working with the University of Kentucky, hoping that UK will take over the program locally and staff the local office.
The office is in the Commerce Center, 200 E. Third St.
"We sublease the space for the center," Johnson said. "We're trying to figure a way to keep a person here full time. For now, someone from UK's Elizabethtown office is coming to Owensboro one or two days a week."
She said her staff will help local entrepreneurs "any way we can."
Johnson said she's hoping to hear from UK about the possibility of assigning someone to the local office full time by sometime in December.
She said, "It's not causing any problems now because we can put people in contact with the Elizabethtown office. But the challenge is that there's no one out in the community representing the office."
Anyone needing help with starting a small business can contact the EDC office at 270-926-4339.
"The Owensboro center has always been and will remain a member of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center network," Kristina Joyce, the network's state director, said in a news release. "We truly appreciate the many years that Murray State University has supported the KSBDC program and we look forward to continued, meaningful collaborations."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.