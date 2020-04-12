When social distancing and isolation became the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, long-time guitar instructor Tim Hicks had to find a new means of reaching his students.
“I’m in my 32nd year of teaching but for the last 12 years, it’s been my main source of income — and that’s always been face to face,” he said. “When this hit, it was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ Thank goodness for the technology we have.”
Hicks, an educator at Upper Room Music, teaches a variety of experience levels at all ages. He wasn’t sure what to expect when he shifted to a virtual classroom setting, but with 43 students now taking online classes, the last few weeks have been a pleasant surprise.
“We’ve been using Zoom, which a lot of people use for home teaching,” Hicks said. “It has the ability for the students to record the lesson, and that’s a fantastic tool.”
Whether teachers use Zoom, Skype, FaceTime or other messaging applications, the basic principles remain the same.
“If I’m trying to show a particular chord, I can lean into the camera and have the whole screen just show my hand,” he said. “I have to be very descriptive. ‘On this chord, take your third finger and place it on the third fret location of string five.’ That part hasn’t been a problem, though, it’s been good.”
That doesn’t mean there aren’t challenges along the way.
Cathy Mullins, a piano and vocal instructor, had to revamp her teaching style for an online audience.
“I usually teach at the Owensboro Symphony Academy, and I’ve got a bag of tools like a whiteboard and other things, but I don’t have access to those right now,” she said. “I’ve had to improvise.
“There’s no template for it. You have to develop your own rhythm to the lesson.”
Violin and fiddle instructor Steven Stewart wouldn’t recommend online classes for beginners, but he knows going virtual has become a necessity for those still trying to learn at home.
“Everything is very hands-on,” said Stewart, who teaches children as young as 5 years old. “If the student’s not holding the instrument correctly, you can fix it for them. Without them being in the room with you, you have to explain it in a way that they’ll understand.
“I would say it’s not a good idea to start a student online if they’ve never played before. ... If you’ve been playing for a little while and are just looking for someone to critique you or maybe to learn a quick fiddle tune, I think those lessons are a fantastic idea.”
Online classes are nothing new for Dedra McDole, who uses them on occasion for piano lessons when students are sick or the weather is bad, but it’s the first time she’s offered virtual opportunities for her Owensboro Kindermusik early-education classes — and it’s a process she’s still perfecting.
“We’ve been on a lot of calls as educators, talking about how we can do this online, now that we’re not in the classroom with the kids,” she said. “So instead of using rhythm sticks, we go get wooden spoons from the kitchen. We have to use creativity and ingenuity with whatever we have at home to still be able to make music, to have fun and make it an engaging experience for the kids.”
Keeping the attention of 2-to-3-year-olds through a virtual class is sometimes a challenge, McDole said, but her piano instructions offer different obstacles to overcome.
“The biggest thing is the lag time with technology,” she said. “In my lessons, I usually do duets with my students. With a delay, I can’t necessarily play along with them — but with the apps and tools out there, I can make a recording for them to play with or send a link to a backing track.”
Mullins wouldn’t be surprised if virtual classes become more common, even when the coronavirus pandemic ends.
“It opened up a whole new world,” she said. “You’re dependent on the internet and other utilities, but as long as those are working, you can do anything.”
In the meantime, however, Hicks is happy to simply offer his students a sense of normalcy.
“It really is a great help getting through this,” he said. “It helps break the monotony. You forget about the crisis we’re in a little bit. It’s a nice little escape.”
