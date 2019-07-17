Musick Studios brings 'Summer Jam' to Woodward Theatre

When Musick Studios brings its "Summer Jam" to the stage of Woodward Theater in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at 7 p.m. Friday, it will be the first theatrical production in the theater's nine-month history.
"It's just the right size for our summer production," LeAnne Musick, owner of the dance studio, said Tuesday. "And it's very high tech. We plan to be back."
The summer show features 74 dancers from 7 to 18 years old.
"Our Halloween show has 150 to 160 dancers," Musick said. "And our main show in April had 400 this year."
Friday's show, which features "dancing, acting, fun and laughter," is about a dancer who attends a prestigious dance camp, but becomes overwhelmed when she can't keep up with her peers.
She overcomes her self-doubts and finds her self-confidence through her passion for dance.
Musick said there are 17 high-energy dance numbers in the show.
The theater is getting to use all of its lighting capabilities for the show -- not just the standard lighting for concerts.
Dancers in the show are from Daviess, Hancock and Ohio counties.
As of Tuesday morning, Musick said, only 75 tickets remained for the show in the 447-seat theater.
She opened her dance studio downtown in 2008 and has trained hundreds of dancers in the past 11 years.
The Hall of Fame is expanding its customer base, renting the theater to more and more productions other than its bluegrass shows.
Western Kentucky University's public radio station is bringing its Lost River Sessions to Woodward Theatre on July 27.
And the Lanham Brothers Jamboree is bringing its Fiddle Extravanaza there on Aug. 10.
Earlier this month, KET screened a new documentary, "Big Family," in the theater, which can also double as a movie theater.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
