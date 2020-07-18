I’ve always liked that statue of the Confederate soldier that stands on the corner of the Courthouse lawn.
In my mind and in my imagination, there was something noble and romantic about this lonely, silent sentinel as he gazed toward the South, perhaps pondering the possibilities of a future, his mind filled with thoughts of reuniting with his family and rebuilding his life after war’s end.
One foot steps just off the edge of the pedestal on which he stands, as if he were indeed taking those first tentative steps toward home.
The dates of the Civil War — 1861-1865 — are inscribed into the base of the pedestal. And a laurel wreath, and inside that, a flag, which to my eye looks more like the flag of the United States than the Confederate States of America. The stars are all grouped together in the upper-left corner, just like on the flag to which we have all pledged allegiance since we were very young children. I like to believe we have all meant the words we have recited in harmony.
There are two letters engraved just below the flag: “DC.” Daughters of the Confederacy. Not Daviess County, for what that’s worth.
The laurel wreath itself is somewhat perplexing to me, as that has always traditionally symbolized victory, and although a lot of people disagree about a lot of things pertaining to the Civil War, nobody (as far as I know, anyway) denies that the South lost.
But who knows. In these crazy times, there probably is someone somewhere insisting that the South did win.
And then the words “To Our Confederate Heroes.”
Well, I’m not going to plow a field that has been tilled so many times already. I don’t know what was on the minds or in the hearts of the people who commissioned this statue 35 years after the war ended, but it’s a fair guess to say they may have had the same romantic, noble, mythical notion about the Lost Cause that many of us raised in the South have absorbed, at some level or another, even if only by virtue of living our lives in the shade of the magnolia tree with the music of the cicadas lulling us to sleep.
I was in New Orleans just days before the statue of Robert E. Lee was removed from its tower, a 60-foot column so tall you really couldn’t see the statue well at all anyway.
Which may have been a tremendous irony. Or may have been unintentionally purposeful, if there is such a thing as that. Because when something is so far removed that you can’t see it clearly, your imagination just fills in the blanks.
As I squinted up into the sun at the silhouette of the losing general who seems to get more attention than the general who won, I remember thinking at the time that I hoped nobody noticed the statue on the corner of my Courthouse lawn.
Because I liked him. I liked our Confederate soldier statue even when he was verdigris green, and I liked him when he was cleaned to a beautiful dark bronze, his face and his hands and the buttons on his uniform polished bright. When visitors from out of town visited, I took them to see the statue and told the story about how George Julian Zolnay sculpted him and how the crowds turned out when he was unveiled in 1900.
But otherwise, I hoped nobody noticed him.
Well, of course, people did notice, and I realize now that some people had always noticed, and their feelings about the statue were not at all like my own.
It so happens that there are people very close to me who are descended from slaves. Some of their ancestors were slaves right here in Daviess County. I have asked them on numerous occasions over the years whether the statue bothered them. They replied that it did not. That made me feel better.
But slowly, and I admit this process has been embarrassingly slow, I realized this issue is not intended to make me feel better.
Not as long as there are people who are bothered, who are hurt, who are offended.
I am surprised, and sad, to realize that there are people who seem to think there is something wrong with being offended. I always thought offense was an emotion inspired by a wrongful, hurtful act or behavior, but in an age in which nobody can agree on anything, the definition of a word is just another casualty.
So now our community is talking about the removal of the Confederate statue. I have listened to the voices. I have read the arguments. And after a lot of thought and self-reflection, some of it uncomfortable and troubling, I have come to my own conclusion.
To be very honest, the arguments that most changed my mind were those defending the statue. Although I had always defended the statue in my own mind as well, the idea of aligning myself, however distantly, from the venomous messages representing hatred, intolerance and cruelty were abhorrent to me.
Everything about the Civil War was horrible. Everything, except the effort to keep our country united. The war is over, but the battle continues … and it’s time to let that soldier go home.
