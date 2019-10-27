With the exception of a few necessities -- and she sure was one of them -- my bride said I never needed a home.
According to her, my deck was my living room, my patio was my family room and my backyard was a trip through a greenhouse of flowers. And who better to know than my bride?
As touched on before, I am an outside nut. My mom, if available to confirm it, would tell you I was that way almost from the time I learned to walk. Inside was confinement and the outside was the free world.
And it's still that way.
It's been my experience that the average person won't go out and sit on the deck with the temperature hovering near or lower than 30. Other people talk about people who do things like that.
I get talked about a lot. And I wave at them while they're talking.
And please don't take this to mean I'm a fatalist and prefer death by freezing rather than near a warm fireplace inside. Various fixtures and conveniences keep me from looking like a lost Eskimo.
And again, my mom would tell you that on late evenings after dark when she could not find me in the house, the first place she would look would be out on the front porch and in the swing.
There her little boy would be with his head resting on a tattered pillow and his slight frame covered by a discarded blanket.
Resting comfortably in his own little part of the world, he could not see her warm smile and a gentle shaking of the head that told anybody who wanted to know that he was right where he wanted to be.
She also could tell them that come very early morning he would have the living room fireplace going and her stove would be ready for cooking breakfast. Those were repayment chores for the many things she did for him and for allowing him to be the free spirit he was.
So with a youthful start such as that, why should neighbors laugh when he plays the role of a snowman on his deck?
The insides of homes are nice. Bathrooms are a lot better than outhouses and beds are more comfortable than porch swings. But grass won't grow in the living room and most flowers won't bloom in the family room.
All of the things you see walking through a house are what you've seen a million times. Not so out on the deck. Darkness makes the morning another adventure and Mother Nature is about to help by painting the trees the colors of autumn.
Enjoyment, inside or out, is engineered by the brain and shared by the body. It can be meager by comparison or extravagant by means. Mine is a bud turning into a bloom, a drop of rain on a parched blade of grass and what part of my world I can see from my deck.
And you were right, honey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.