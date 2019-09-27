A member of My Brother's Keeper made a plea for more community volunteers -- of all ages -- Thursday.
During the monthly Community Coffee meeting at the Logsdon Community Center, Grace McIntosh, a member of My Brother's Keeper, was the guest speaker. She gave an update on the grassroots organization that formed in June in reaction to drug crime and violence among Owensboro's youth.
The Owensboro group wants to earn its nonprofit status, McIntosh said. While it works on that project, My Brother's Keeper is trying to form a board.
"We're having a hard time," McIntosh told the group. "People say they want to be involved, but they can't find time. ... Our youth are very important. To invest in our kids, to me, there is nothing more important than that."
In addition, My Brother's Keeper hopes to form a youth council. It will help the organization's leaders understand what activities young people in Owensboro would enjoy during their free time.
The group worked with city officials this summer to expand the hours at Dugan Best Recreation Center in order to give kids a safe place to gather. And My Brother's Keeper asked city officials to change the curfew from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. for residents younger than 18.
My Brother's Keeper hopes to be more organized by next summer when kids get out of school. The group is looking for youth activities and hopes to reinstate a summer jobs program, McIntosh said.
"I appreciate what My Brother's Keeper is doing in the community," said Brandon Harley, Audubon Area Community Services deputy CEO. "The only way to really make a difference is for the community to get involved."
Right now, My Brother's Keeper has about five members.
Founder Tim Collier said issues facing Owensboro transcend race.
"It's not a black or white issue. This is a community issue," Collier said. "We're out here trying to make a positive impact on our community."
Anyone interested in serving on the My Brother's Keeper board is asked to call Collier at 270-231-9090 or go to the organization's Facebook page, where private messages can be sent.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
