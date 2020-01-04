It was my favorite Christmas gift.
An unexpected envelope in the mail from my middle son, a necklace with a silver plate engraved with my mother's signature.
I'm not sure which I loved more: Seeing my momma's handwriting once again, or my son's thoughtfulness in presenting me with such a wonderful gift, but it was my favorite gift.
A delicate Christmas decoration, an intricate wood carving of two deer in the woods, surrounded by pine trees, with a hidden switch that illuminated the stars in the sky behind them. A beautiful work of art, made even more beautiful by the friendship it represents. It was my favorite gift.
And two of my grandkids made coasters for me, pretty white ceramic tiles with their fingerprints making Christmas trees and reindeer and dated with 2019 so I would never forget and their names on the back which I will remember forever and it was my favorite gift.
A surprise gift handed to me by a friend over lunch at our favorite dive diner. "Is it a pony?" I joked before tearing off the paper, because this friend has heard me say a hundred times that a pony is the only thing I've ever wanted that I don't already have ... and even better, he knows what I mean when I say that.
Well, it really was a pony -- a Mustang, carved in relief on beautiful wood by a guy who is not only a master woodworker but also the kind of guy who gives his friends what they really need: Honest opinions, challenging conversations ... and ponies. It was my favorite gift.
A book about Mr. Rogers, given to me by someone who knows how deeply I respect the lessons he taught and the example he demonstrated. And best of all, this is a friend who says he likes me "just the way I am." While I struggle to believe anyone does, I do know this is a friend who comes as close as anyone possibly can in at least trying. It was my favorite gift.
A new house number for my house. When I bought my house a little more than a year ago, the house numbers were those peel-and-stick things attached to the front door. The problem was that the pretty little tree in the front yard blocks the view of my door from the street, so when I had my door painted last summer, I asked the painter to chip the stickers off, and he did.
And then I waited.
Sure enough, my oldest son eventually asked what I wanted for Christmas. I told him exactly what I wanted -- a house number plaque, one of those cast iron things that go in your front yard, out by the street where people could actually see it.
But those things are expensive, so we invited my daughter to chip in on it with him, and she did, even though she admitted later she had no idea what we were talking about.
It was exactly what I wanted, and when my youngest son came home for the holidays, he dug holes in my front yard and kept his lips pressed tight together as I stood in the street pointing in random directions and barking instructions about left, right, no, back a little, now it's leaning, there, no, a little more, go the other way, straighten it up, perfect, right there, thank you. It was my favorite gift.
And a few days after Christmas, I was talking with my sweet little grandgirl as she described all of her favorite gifts, and I was happy that she mentioned one that I had given her.
And then she asked me what was my favorite gift.
So I told her about all the things I just told you, and when I got to the end I told her that I had asked her uncle and her mommy for a new house number.
She grew very quiet and thoughtful.
"What number did you pick?" she asked.
And I laughed and laughed, because the sweet and innocent logic of children really is and always will be my very, very most favorite gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.