My mom, without a doubt, was the most fantastic mother of her time. I know that because I was one of those who helped make her that way.
And I'll bet you my house and all of the fixtures that your's was the exact same way.
My mom was overloaded with love, caring, compassion and forgiveness, and it goes without saying that your mom was that way, too.
My mom was not one bit ashamed of taking a switch to me when needed and I'm sure your mom took the same approach. And to patch up any hard feelings that I may have later on, she was not ashamed to not let me go to bed without a healing hug and kiss. You remember your mom doing that, too, don't you?
My mom was special in ways that sometimes challenged motherhood, but she pulled it all together and made it come out perfectly right. And it's great to know your mom was in that same class.
My mom laughed during humorous conditions and cried when her heart was broken. You enjoyed one of those traits and hurt when you saw the other.
My mom fixed our bathwater, washed our backs to made sure all was clean and supplied us with clean clothes she washed the day before. It's not difficult to understand your mom did the same thing.
My mom took me to church as a very young boy, taught me when to kneel and when to stand and prayed that I would forever be safe and on the side of my Maker. You're living proof that your mom did all of the same things, depending, of course on her religious preference.
My mom cooked a delicious meal when the pantry was all but empty and served it with the pride of an award-winning chef. Your mom did the same thing if the pantry was empty or full.
My mom loved to talk over the back fence, didn't mind borrowing a cup of sugar from a neighbor and was always willing to help in times of difficulties. Many of you saw your mom taking those same routes.
My mom was perfect in every way - except - except she sometimes selected a switch that was a little more exacting and I'll bet your backside makes you remember that, also.
Weren't we lucky to have such wonderful mothers?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.