Myer Creek Park will reopen for camping reservations starting Friday, according to park board chairman Bruce Cabbage.
Kentucky’s “Healthy at Work” initiative is allowing for state campgrounds to reopen starting Thursday after being closed to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Cabbage said while there are no requirements that campers wear masks, social distancing is still encouraged while on the park grounds.
“We’re still wanting to keep social distancing. Bathrooms are going to be open and all that stuff, but we want to stay social distancing, but we’re not requiring masks,” he said
Although the camping grounds are open to visitors, the park pavilion and playground, along with other areas that typically bring in large gatherings will likely remain closed until July after state mandates allow for gatherings of up to 50 people, Cabbage said.
As far as Myer Creek Archers, he said archery events will not be able to take place at the park until large gatherings are permitted since the shoots typically bring out large crowds.
Anyone interested in making reservations for the camping grounds can do so by calling the Myer Creek Park attendant or the McLean County judge-executive’s office at 270-273-3213.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
