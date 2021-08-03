While she slept, someone came and cut off the beautiful black hair of Cora Leisure in 1921. The unusual marauder tore a screen from the window at the head of the bed in which the young girl was sleeping and by reaching through the window, was able to cut the girl’s hair without entering the room. About half her hair had been severed before the girl awoke. Her screams aroused the household and the alarm quickly spread. She was so frightened that she did not observe the person who fled the moment she awoke.
• Aug. 2, 1921, William Barron is looking for a man who is alleged to have signed his name to several checks that have been cashed around town. Mr. Barron has found two of the checks for $15 each. One of them was cashed at J. W. Harrison’s grocery. Fortunately for Mr. Barron, the checks were made out on a bank in which Mr. Barron had no funds and consequently he lost nothing. The man signed the name of Hillary Miller.
• Aug. 3, the police were called last night to the Field Packing plant when four men were seen prowling about the plant by the night watchmen, Chester Tipmore and his father, J. W. Tipmore. After the police arrived, the men ran away. The police left six minutes later and six men returned and were loafing around the plant where thousands of pounds of meat are stored. A second alarm was sent in and two policemen were detailed to watch the plant.
• Aug. 4, Marion Venerable, age 9, died at the city hospital from injuries sustained when he fell 15 feet from a tree at his home. The lad was playing with his sisters at the time. As a result of the fall, he sustained serious injuries. It was decided that an operation would be necessary and he was brought to the city on the train to undergo the operation. He died, however, a short time after his arrival at the hospital.
• Aug. 5, William Duke Glenn, age 12, met with a painful accident when he fell on an iron picket fence between the homes of R. B. Flaherty and R. A. Bryant on East Fifth Street. One of the prongs penetrated his left leg as he fell and was suspended by the prong until help arrived. The flesh and muscles were lacerated badly and the wound will confine the boy to his home for some time.
• Aug. 6, a drink of whisky and 25 cents cost John Sherman Roundtree his life in Bowling Green. Sam Cloyd is under arrest and is charged with the crime. Roundtree, from Indianapolis, wanted to sell Cloyd a drink of whiskey and when no sale was made, offered him a drink, which he said he took. Roundtree then tried to collect 25 cents at the point of a pistol. Cloyd then killed him.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 2, 1971, the traditional Schweizer Fest at Tell City will be held Aug. 11-14 in the Ohio River town settled by the Swiss who today provide authentic Schweizer Wurst and Weis cheese to complement the Brau Garten refreshment for adults, and as snacks at the root beer garden for teenagers. There will also be amusement rides, band concerts and streetcar parades.
• Aug. 3, three representatives of the Owensboro Education Association will attend the annual leadership conference of the Kentucky Education Association at Eastern Kentucky State University. Candidates for governor and state superintendent of public instruction will speak at the opening session. Paul Haubner, a hearing examiner for the National Education Association committee that conducted an investigation of education in Kentucky, will summarize the report, “Education in Kentucky: A Legacy of Unkept Promise.”
• Aug. 4, Hunt family members from the four corners of the United States are expected to attend the 14th annual meeting of the relatives and their friends at the Old Hebron Church in Muhlenberg County. A feature of the activities will be a memorial service to honor Col. Edward Manley, who initiated the 1958 restoration of the church located near Penrod. Col. Manley of Los Angeles, California and a native of Butler County, died on July 3, 1971. Other program highlights will include observance of the 99th birthday celebration of Mrs. Erdine Hunt Mayhugh and music from the Joy Makers Quartet.
• Aug. 5, Kay Whittaker walked away with the queen’s crown and silver pitcher to become Miss Daviess County for 1971. She is the 20-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.O. Whittaker and a sophomore elementary education major at Western Kentucky University. The 25 contestants shivered their way through the bathing suit and dress competition in chilly, damp weather. The beauty pageant was the only fair event not rained out.
