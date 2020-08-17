A 15-year-old male was shot and killed late Saturday night.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, the victim has been identified as Corbin Henry, 15, of Owensboro.
The Owensboro Police Department was called at approximately 10:24 p.m. to the 1500 block of West Fifth Street on a firearm discharge.
Andrew Boggess, OPD public information officer, said the deceased juvenile was outside in the street when officers arrived, and he wasn’t aware who called 911.
“We are still working to determine what occurred prior to the shooting,” Boggess said, but confirmed that OPD detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.
OPD encourages anyone with additional information about this incident to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
