A doublewide trailer fire killed two adults early Sunday morning and sent another individual to the hospital, according to Hartford Fire Department officials.
The victims are identified as Jessica Morris, 38, and Douglas Witt III, 37.
Both were pronounced deceased by the Ohio County Coroner.
The Hartford Fire Department was dispatched to Adaburg Tower Lane, located off Kentucky 1414, around 12:41 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Hartford Deputy Fire Chief Tim Griffin.
One victim was located in the kitchen area, and another was about 10 feet from the back door, Griffin said.
One juvenile was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.
The Kentucky State Police, the state fire marshall’s office, as well as Fordsville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene and are investigating.
“It was pretty tragic,” Griffin said, adding that the location of the fire was a rural part of the county.
