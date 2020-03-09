Thomas West, 66, and Jacklyn West, 58, were found dead Sunday morning in a home on Possum Trot Road in western Daviess County.
Reports say a 4-year-old girl was also found inside the home unharmed.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department was called to the home in the 8500 block of Possum Trot Road at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday about a possible shooting. The caller, who DCSD Det. Brad Youngman said was known to the Wests and was visiting “not necessarily out of concern,” arrived to find a man and a woman shot to death inside.
Youngman said the two lived in the house and it didn’t appear that a struggle had taken place inside the residence.
The sheriff’s department said in a press release that “it is believed that there is no danger to the public or anyone else in that area.”
Youngman said the autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday, and “we have a pretty clear picture of what happened based on the evidence available to us.”
“We are going to stop short of making an official determination until the medical examiner verifies cause of death,” he said.
Along with the sheriff’s department, the Daviess County Coroner’s Office, Saint Joseph Volunteer Fire Department, the Daviess County Fire Department and American Medical Response were on scene and provided assistance.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
