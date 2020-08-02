What’s in a name?
Not a whole lot, I suspect, unless some questions are raised or issues developed.
Take my middle name, for instance. And believe me, I’m probably making a grave mistake by bringing this subject up.
For reasons I’ve never understood, my beloved mom tacked the name of Earl between my first name, Dave, and my last name, McBride.
And don’t get me wrong. There are lots of others with the name of Earl and they are probably very satisfied with it.
Very frequently, people are given names that correspond with the names of relatives. That particularly holds true for first sons. Being selected to continue the name of your father can be a great honor.
Fortunately for him, that honor went to my older and only brother, Bob. How or why my mom came up with the name of Earl for me is a question unanswered for 88 and one-half years.
I had a brother-in-law who took a lot of humorous pleasure in calling me Earl and my oldest son, Marty, does likewise.
My late bride only called me David Earl when she was upset with me.
Anyway, the name Earl is not a bad name. I just don’t like it.
I had some friends a long time ago whose last name was Hogg and they were about to have a new baby. Plans were to name her Imogene.
Granted there is nothing wrong with the names Hogg or Imogene. The problem would be created when the little girl would likely be given the shortened name of Imma.
Imma Hogg just didn’t sound that good.
Being Catholics, my bride and I both know that Saint Jude was recognized as the patron saint of the hopeless. And that subset came up when it came time to name our last child, a boy.
It was already pre-determined that his first name would be Kelly. Some thought and discussion would go into the selection of a middle name.
Anita insisted he be named Kelly Jude because she was a confirmed believer in Saint Jude.
“But honey,” I insisted. “What is our little boy going to say when people ask him if his mother gave him the middle name of Jude because she thought he was going to be hopeless?”
“I had you a little more in mind,” she said with just a hint of a smile.
And so it goes with some names.
