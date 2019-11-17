The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum's "The Nashville Songwriter" series will have a Christmas flavor when it returns at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Buddy Greene, co-writer of the modern Christmas classic "Mary, Did You Know?," will be one of three Nashville songwriters performing that night and talking about their songs.
Mark Lowry wrote the lyrics in 1984 and Greene added the music in 1991.
The song first appeared on Michael English's self-titled album that year.
English and Lowry were members of the Gaither Vocal Band then.
And Greene was touring with them.
The song has since been recorded by hundreds of artists in a variety of different genres.
Tickets are $15 for reserved seating and $5 for general admission.
Carly Smith, marketing director for the Hall of Fame, said the first two shows drew nearly a capacity crowd to the lobby of the building.
Green plays guitar and harmonica.
He worked in Jerry Reed's band for four years and performed at several Billy Graham crusades.
Also performing that night will be Steve Thomas and Irene Kelley.
Thomas' career began in 1982 when he began playing fiddle with Del McCoury.
Since then, he's worked with The Osborne Brothers, Jim & Jesse McReynolds, Barbara Mandell, Kenny Chesney, Brooks and Dunn and a lot of other artists.
Kelley began her musical career in a rock band.
By 1981, she was lead singer in the bluegrass band Redwing.
Three years later, Kelley moved to Nashville where she began writing songs for Alan Jackson, Ricky Skaggs & Sharon White, Loretta Lynn, Trisha Yearwood and others.
Tickets are available at bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.