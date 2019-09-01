The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will launch "The Nashville Songwriter," a new monthly concert series, on Sept. 19.
Songwriters Bryan Frazier, Jordan Allen and Moriah Domby will perform and discuss their music at 7:30 p.m. that night.
"We have October and November songwriters confirmed," Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame's executive director, said recently. "But we're not ready to announce them yet."
The shows will be in the Hall of Fame's lobby.
"We'll have tables set up cafe-style," Joslin said. "We want to create something a little different with a more intimate atmosphere."
He said, "We think we can seat 80 to 100 people, maybe a little more."
Drinks and concessions will be available.
"We may add food in the future," Joslin said. "We're not sure."
He said, "What sparked this is the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. They have songwriters in the round taking turns playing and talking about their songs.
Harrison Bryant, an Owensboro native living in Nashville, is a host at the Bluebird and is helping the Hall of Fame line up songwriters.
"There are tons of great songwriters in Nashville," Joslin said.
He said the series will focus "on both hitmakers and those searching for their first hit."
Owensboro is only two hours north of Nashville, giving musicians time to perform and be back home by bedtime if they choose, Joslin said.
Bryant said most of the songwriters he talks to "are just happy to get a gig. I tell them we can pay you a little, put you up in a hotel and buy you dinner."
Most of those who play at the Bluebird don't get paid, he said.
They do it for the exposure.
"They can try songs out there and get immediate feedback," Bryant said.
He said, "My hope is that we can treat them like rock stars and they'll tell their friends about Owensboro. And more will want to come."
Frazier, a native of Winchester, Virginia, released his first EP -- "Lived It" -- in 2017. He followed up with the release of two singles -- "It Could've Been You" and "Appalachia Gold" last year.
Allen, a native of London, Kentucky, has been performing at the Bluebird since 2017.
Domby, an Oregon native, earned a music business degree from Middle Tennessee State University and worked in music publishing before striking out on her own.
Joslin said the Hall of Fame "works hard to present music that matters. I like to refer to this as 'Music with a Mission.' One of our objectives is to create unique experiences around the music."
Tickets are $5.
They're available at bluegrasshall.org.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
