The William H. Natcher Bridge on U.S. 231 is undergoing a scheduled inspection, resulting in single-lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week.
Josh Rogers, bridge preservation branch manager, said Monday that the stay-cable bridge built in 2002, which connects Owensboro to Rockport, Indiana, undergoes a “fracture-critical inspection” every two years.
“A consulting engineering firm will perform that inspection instead of our in-house crews,” Rodgers said. “Our in-house crews can do it, but because of the size and effort to get that inspection done, we do contract through a professional service agreement for consulting and engineering firms to do that.”
Rogers said a consulting and engineering firm is utilized for all the state’s Ohio River crossings.
“Major complex bridges is what we call them,” he said.
In addition to routine inspection elements, the four- to six-person crew inspecting the Natcher Bridge will also be physically putting their hands on every piece of the bridge deemed “fracture critical.”
“They are looking for corrosion, cracks, defects, any deficiency they think worth noting,” Rogers said.
The inspection process typically takes between five and 10 days, depending on the size of the bridge being inspected.
According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, of the 14,422 bridges in the state of Kentucky, 1,033 or 7.2% are classified as structurally deficient. Of those, 25 are located on the National Highway System.
Kentucky is currently listed as 18th in the nation of structurally deficient bridges, just below South Dakota, which has 1,038 structurally deficient bridges statewide.
It is estimated that there are 3,328 bridges in need of repair throughout Kentucky, costing an estimated $2.7 billion.
According to Kentucky’s 2019 Infrastructure Report Card by the American Society of Civil Engineers, the state received a C- rating overall. Factors graded for the report include aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, levees, roads and hazardous waste, solid waste and wastewater.
According to its 2018 Highway Plan, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet approved construction projects that will “restore more than 1,000 state, county and municipal bridges across all of Kentucky’s 120 counties.”
The 1967 collapse of the Silver Bridge in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, that resulted in the deaths of 46 people, brought national attention to the issue of bridge safety and maintenance. National bridge inspection standards were established in 1968 as part of the Federal Highway Act, which also required the secretary of transportation to develop a program to train bridge inspectors.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
