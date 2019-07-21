The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the ramp from U.S. 60 westbound to the Interstate 165/William Natcher Expressway southbound starting at midnight Sunday, July 21.
The ramp will close to repair pavement issues. The ramp is expected to reopen Wednesday night.
There will be a marked detour via the U.S. 231 Owensboro Exit 16 interchange to allow motorists to return on U.S. 60 eastbound to connect to I-165 southbound.
Once crews complete work on the ramp, it will be paved during the overnight hours on Thursday.
Closures for paving of other ramps at the I-165/U.S. 60 interchange at Owensboro will be scheduled at a later date.
Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic with KYTC at goky.ky.gov and at WAZE.com or via the WAZE App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.