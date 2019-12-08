Since July 2018, Audubon Area Community Services has been working on a special initiative to enroll regional residents 60 and older in SNAP, a supplemental food assistance program.
AACS's Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is one of only five programs selected nationwide for the initiative.
Seniors may qualify for SNAP if they have limited income and resources or high medical and living expenses.
In an effort to reach elderly residents, AACS staff members have visited senior centers and food pantries in the seven-county region. Robyn Mattingly, director of AACS social support services, said the agency has used social media, newsletters, flyers and presentations to get the word out.
For nearly 18 months, the agency has left no stone unturned. To date, AACS has submitted 109 applications for seniors who qualify.
That number is discouraging, Mattingly said.
"Many of our contacts already receive SNAP benefits," she said. "And we have had others express that they don't feel it is worth the trouble for a minimal benefit."
The minimum benefit is $16 to $18 per month.
According to the National Council on Aging, 81% of the nation's senior households that qualified for SNAP in 2016 received more than the minimum monthly benefit. The average was $106 a month.
Statistics show, however, that people 60 and older have the lowest SNAP enrollment rate of any age group. Estimates from 2012 show that only 42% of eligible seniors were enrolled, according to the national council.
Kentucky ranks sixth highest in the nation for food insecurity among the elderly. The 2018 State of Senior Hunger report shows 11% of the state's seniors risk going hungry.
Mattingly has heard the other participating programs have had lackluster results, too.
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County helps its clients assess their eligibility for SNAP and complete applications.
Dana Peveler, SCC executive director, said she has received feedback from a few clients, who said the federal government requires too much red tape for a small monthly benefit.
"Several of them said it was not worth it," Peveler said.
Others were willing to go through the process but were slightly over the income limit. "That is disheartening," Peveler said.
SCC staff members are happy to go with clients to AACS or assist with gathering documents required for SNAP applications.
AACS's special initiative ends April 30, 2020. Until then, staff members will continue outreach efforts, Mattingly said.
For more information, residents 60 and older can contact AACS staff at 270-683-1589.
Applicants need these items: driver's license, Social Security card or alien document; proof of who lives in the home, such as a lease or written statement; proof that the applicant lives in Kentucky; proof of living expenses; and proof of income received during the past 60 days, including check stubs.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
