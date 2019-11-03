National movement shines a light on veterans across the country

For the third year in a row, Deborah Heady, owner of Lighting Solutions, is joining a movement to honor the nation's veterans, one light bulb at a time.
Beginning on Monday and continuing through Veteran's Day on Nov.11, Heady will be handing out green light bulbs at her store at 620 Salem Drive, as part of the "Greenlight A Vet" initiative.
Greenlight A Vet, started by Walmart, began in 2015 and encourages people to simply trade out one light bulb, preferably an exterior light, for a green bulb in order to show solidarity with the nation's veterans on Veteran's Day. Since its inception, 9,316,839 people have joined in the movement. Heady, and Owensboro native, has been involved in the program since opening her shop in 2017, she said.
"We have been doing it every year," she said. "It is something that I came across on the internet to show support for the veterans in our community. It is hard to show appreciation when they are home. It is a wonderful campaign to establish visual support through something as simple as changing a lightbulb. Being a part of the lighting industry allows me to support it and keep it going every year."
Heady, whose father-in-law is an Army veteran, will begin handing out bulbs Monday at her shop during regular business hours, she said.
"We have 200 bulbs to give away," she said. "I couldn't find a better way, especially in my industry, to show support than through something as simple as changing a bulb. I think the idea is really cool and veterans are some of our nation's bravest and hardworking men and women and what a great way to show your support."
Through the organization's website, www.greenlightavet.com, and its Twitter hashtag, #greenlightavet, those who join in on the Greenlight A Vet movement can register their location through the organization's map, located on the website, she said.
"Once someone picks up a bulb and install it at home they can register with the website," she said. "We encourage everyone to post their participation on their own social media to show support. I will definitely do this every year that the program exists. My goal is to be able to drive through the streets of Owensboro and see green bulbs all around town."
