Naturaleigh opening Nov. 4

Tricia Shyver says her new store, Naturaleigh: Natural Living & Parenting, which is scheduled to open Nov. 4 at 2410 New Harford Road, is her attempt to turn lemons into lemonade.
On June 26, her 19-year-old cousin, Kaytlin Leigh Morgan, was killed in a traffic accident.
And 11 days later, her 28-year-old husband, Nate Shyver, also died in a traffic accident.
The store is named for both.
"It's been a rough year," Shyver said.
The store will highlight natural living and parenting supplies.
"There's a large natural parenting community here," Shyver said.
NaturalParentsNetwork.com says, "Families strive to reduce their ecological footprint by living consciously and making Earth-friendly choices, such as by choosing organic when possible, using cloth diapers or practicing elimination communication, supporting local economies, and so forth. Parents may choose to find toys and clothing made of natural fibers and materials."
Naturaleigh's inventory will include such old school items as cloth diapers and wooden toys.
"I used cloth diapers on both of my babies," Shyver said.
She said the products she plans to sell will make parenting easier.
Items in the store will be for people from infants through high school, Shyver said.
She said she's worked in retail since she was 16 or 17.
"I was a department manager at Hobby Lobby for a while," Shyver said. "I have all the knowledge, now I need to put it to work."
She said she will be offering classes and events in a room in the back of the store.
"We'll have our website up soon," Shyver said.
Her Facebook page is already operational.
The store will be beside Robin's ReSale & Boutique.
Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
