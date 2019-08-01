32nd annual Concert on the Lawn coming Aug. 17

For 32 years, the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra has been presenting its annual Concert on the Lawn, and this year, more options are being offered for the community to enjoy the show, which will be Aug. 17 on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The show begins at 7 p.m., but attendees can arrive as early as 5:30 p.m.
The concert is free and patrons are encouraged to back their own chairs, blankets and meals. The symphony also has a dinner, along with seats at tables for eight, for purchase.
This year, however, OSO General Manager Gwyn Payne said there will be options for patrons who wish to simply purchase a seat without dinner.
Tables of eight can be reserved, with dinner, for $275 each. A table and eight chairs can be reserved, without dinner, for $125. Individual meals, without seating, can also be reserved for $20 each.
The meal will include bourbon-glazed pork tenderloin, homestyle vegetables, fruit cobblers, and tea or lemonade. The buffet meals will not be available for purchase at the event so they must be reserved in advance by calling the symphony office at 270-684-0661, extension 11.
If patrons wish to reserve a seat and meal, they must do before Aug. 12.
Symphony Conductor and Music Director Troy Quinn said the theme for the concert will be A Salute to Sports, and will feature "works from great moments in sports" that will "have you dancing on the lawn.
"We will be playing some of the best in sports music as the orchestra performs all the favorites from the 'National Anthem,' to 'Chariots of Fire,' themes from the NFL and NBA and more," Quinn said.
Attendees who reserve tables are also encouraged to participate in a table decorating contest. Patrons who decorate their tables to reflect the theme of the night's program are eligible to win a gift basket from the symphony.
For more information about this event visit theoso.com.
The concert is sponsored by US Bank.
