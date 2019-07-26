Neal found guilty in child porn trial

Daniel Scott Neal, the former Hancock County High School teacher and coach indicted seven years ago on child pornography charges, was found guilty Thursday afternoon in Daviess Circuit Court.
The jury deliberated two and half hours before finding Neal, 48, guilty of 12 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor, which is a class D felony.
Neal, who was a track coach and English teacher at Hancock County High School, was indicted in 2012 after an investigation by the state Attorney General's Cybercrimes Unit.
Investigators found videos and images of child pornography on Neal's computers after confiscating devices at Neal's then-home on Daviess Street. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Van Meter told jurors Monday that investigators found "hundreds" of pornographic videos and photos on Neal's computer as well as numerous encrypted files that could never be unlocked.
The case was delayed for several years, and Neal's attorneys unsuccessfully tried to get the case dismissed in May.
Neal maintained his innocence in downloading the pornography even while acknowledging the material was on his devices.
In addition to pornographic videos depicting young children, investigators found a digital copy of "Modern Boy Lover Magazine" and files on how to scrub computers of files to evade an investigation.
The jury recommended Neal serve two years in prison on each of the 12 counts, with the counts to run consecutively. State law prohibits class D felonies convictions being added together for more than 20 years in prison. Neal will be eligible for parole after serving 15% of his sentence, and will also have to register as a sex offender for his lifetime.
Neal is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
