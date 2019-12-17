Nearly half of students across Kentucky prepared for kindergarten

About half of students across Kentucky entering kindergarten are not ready, according to a pre-K screener administered by the state at the beginning of the school year, and those numbers are about the same locally.
Kentucky uses the BRIGANCE Early Childhood Kindergarten Screen III to assess students as they enter kindergarten. The screener tests students in five areas: academic/cognitive; language development; physical development; self-help; and social/emotional development, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Per the 2019-20 results, 51% of students tested were ready for kindergarten. That breaks down to 46.6% of males and 55.6% of females.
Of students tested, 51.4% of students who attended a state-funded preschool were ready for kindergarten; 47.3% enrolled in Head Start prior to kindergarten were ready; and 69.2% of students who attended child care were ready. There were 35.9% of students who were home, or with a parent or guardian before entering kindergarten testing ready, and 62.3% of students who were enrolled at non-licensed child care facilities, babysitters or family tested ready.
Owensboro Public Schools had 48% of students testing ready for kindergarten, which is up from last year's results citing 42.8% of students were ready.
Lynne Beavers, OPS district assessment coordinator, said students at schools across the district range from 32.8% to 68% kindergarten-ready.
"That probably follows socioeconomics, it really does," she said. "The girls are more ready than the boys, that we can see, with 55% of girls and 41% of boys."
Beavers can see that students who have been through preschool typically test as ready for kindergarten, which to her points to the need for the state to place more of an emphasis on preschool.
While less than half of students are not ready for kindergarten, by the time January comes they typically are testing better, Beavers said, with most of them performing at grade level.
"But we still have quite a few kids that come to us that have had no preschool," she said.
There are a number of reasons parents don't send their child to preschool, but one of them is what Beavers referred to as the "donut hole."
"If your income is above a certain amount, you don't qualify for free preschool, but you can't afford to pay for preschool," she said. "There's a segment of the population that gets caught in that middle. I've had several parents tell me that before."
Daviess County Public Schools had 54.5% of student testing ready for kindergarten, which is down slightly from last year's 56.7%.
Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said for the seven years the test has been administered, there has not been a huge variant from year-to-year.
"To me, kindergarten readiness is your first mile marker," she said. "It's where we start, and everybody should assume if a student is ready then they can learn what they need to be successful."
The goal then becomes what to do with the other 40% who are not ready for kindergarten, and determine how to accelerate their learning and not create any learning gaps for them, she said.
While Francis said she, and other educators, would prefer children go to preschool, there are many families for whom preschool is just not an option. For those families, Francis said there are several things that can be done at home to help a student prepare for kindergarten.
A lot of kindergarten preparedness involves a student's ability to pay attention and not just to a computer game or a TV show, Francis said. Working with children on listening when a book is read to them, or ensuring they know their letters, how to count and how to get themselves dressed are all helpful with getting them prepared.
"I always give some key pieces of advice," she said. "I can't stress the importance of no matter where you are, having conversations with preschool-age children you are around. Talk about your day, talk about what you see, encourage the children to have conservations with you."
She said all of those things can really help a child develop and prepare for school.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
