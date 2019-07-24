H.L. Neblett Center Executive Director Olga McKissic said the building on West Fifth Street is filled with memorabilia from Owensboro's long-closed Western High School.
So when center officials were deciding what to name the Saturday academy they are planning for elementary school-age black males, they chose Western Academy at the Neblett.
"The Neblett Center houses of the legacy of that school," McKissic said of Western High, the city's last black high school that closed in 1962. The new academy will take Western's name and its mascot, the bulldog.
The Western Academy at Neblett is planned as an effort to help black male elementary students currently in the third, fourth and fifth grades improve their school grades and test scores. The program is modeled after Lexington's BMW Academy, which began in 2005 and works with students from kindergarten through high school.
While the program is anticipated to start with elementary school students, it won't end once a student moves on to middle school, McKissic said.
"Our goal is to keep them until they reach graduation," she said. The academy is expected to open this fall.
A fundraiser for the academy, and other Neblett Center programs, will be held at the center on Aug. 24.
The goal of Western Academy is not just academic. The Saturday program will bring students together with black leaders and businessmen, who will show, by example, that black men can succeed.
"We intend to show them successful examples of African-American males who have made it and are successful in their areas," said Matthew Constant, chief academic officer for Owensboro Public Schools. "They need to see examples that look like them."
Owensboro Public Schools will assist the program by supplying instructors and finding ways to pay teachers who work at the academy, Constant said.
"We are going to let Neblett take the lead because it's their wonderful idea," Constant said. The teachers could be current or retired, he said, and the hope is the majority of the teachers will be minorities.
McKissic said officials want to focus on elementary students because statistics show "the prison pipeline begins in the third grade, with low test scores."
"We are trying to close the academic achievement gap," McKissic said. "... We will be addressing the problem by focusing on STEM education" and reading.
Constant said the achievement gap for black students is caused by multiple factors. Some OPS officials attended a cultural competency training Monday to help them understand "where are kids coming from and what they have to deal with today, (compared to) what we had to deal with," Constant said.
"They are bringing in a lot more needs, a lot more traumatic experience," Constant said. The achievement gap is "a confluence of variables, with what's happening at home, what's happening at school," how engaged students are at school and what factors are limiting their engagement, he said.
McKissic said plans are to also provide college scholarships to academy students. The students will be selected through recommendations with an expected class size of about 40 students.
McKissic said the program is targeting black males because the Neblett Center is trying to address the problem of black students performing below grade level. Western Academy is also trying to reduce "the negative behavior and violence that plagues our neighborhood," she said.
"We can't fix all problems ... but we want to focus on this one," McKissic said of the achievement gap. "Because it will take a village to invoke positive change in our children.
"We want to reach (black males) where they are -- lot labeling them as special ed, or (as having) behavioral problems, or putting them on an I.E.P. (individual education plan), but letting them understand they are 'at promise,' not 'at risk," McKissic said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.