Neblett Community Center hosts 'Soul Night' fundraising dinner

The H.L. Neblett Community Center will host Soul Night at the Neblett, a fun-filled evening that will feature soul food and music by Charlene Blay and the 2nd Edition.
The fundraiser kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Neblett Community Center, 801 W. Fifth St. Tickets cost $50 per person. Reservations can be made through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, by calling 270-685-3197.
In years past, the nonprofit has hosted banquets at the RiverPark Center and other venues.
"This year, we wanted to have people come to our place and fellowship with us here," said Olga McKissic, the center's executive director.
McKissic often hears Daviess County residents say they aren't familiar with the Neblett Community Center or don't know where it is located.
"It's an opportunity for them to come to our house and see the facility and learn about what we do," she said.
Saturday night's meal will feature soul food: fried chicken, barbecued rib tips, barbecued chicken wings, mac 'n' cheese, green beans, red potatoes, corn, corn muffins and cobblers.
David Glover, Blay's husband, will prepare the meal. Glover worked as a chef in Chicago.
The event will feature an unusual silent auction of art created by children who attend the center's programs. During the summer, local artist Leeza Dukes taught art classes at the center. About 20 paintings from those classes will be up for sale Saturday night.
"They are so beautiful," McKissic said. "There are seahorses with beading, hydrangeas, lilies and butterflies. One little boy did a monkey that would go well in a child's room. I think people will be impressed."
Also, the event's keynote speaker will be Roszalyn Akins, a Lexington educator and co-founder of the BMW Academy, which is a Saturday program for black boys.
The Neblett Community Center is developing a similar program called the Western Academy at the Neblett, a project-based academic program that will teach STEM courses, robotics and life skills classes. The Saturday program is set to start Oct. 19. It is designed for children enrolled in third to sixth grades.
The Western Academy is a pilot program in collaboration with Owensboro Public Schools. McKissic hopes to expand to other school districts in the future.
Proceeds from Saturday night's event support the Neblett Community Center's programming.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
