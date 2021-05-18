The Necrotizing Fasciitis Foundation is hosting its third annual 5K in Owensboro this weekend to raise money for the organization.
NFF’s purpose is to provide resources and support for survivors and families of those who have necrotizing fasciitis, and to raise awareness of the condition.
NF, better known as flesh-eating disease, is a bacterial infection that destroys tissue under the skin.
The 5K will raise funds that will go toward raising awareness of NF and finding a way to diagnose the condition earlier to increase the chance of survival.
Tim Hayden, co-CEO of NFF, said that all funds raised by the 5K will go toward the foundation and that the organization is entirely run by volunteers.
“The 5K is usually our biggest fundraiser, so it helps us stay in operation throughout the year,” Hayden said.
Hayden said that it is important for people to be aware of NF to prevent misdiagnoses. He said that physicians who are not aware of NF may mistake it for the flu, and that early diagnosis is the only way for someone suffering from NF to survive.
While NF is rare, Hayden said that it is becoming more common, making it even more important for awareness to be raised.
The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Yellow Creek Park at 5710 Kentucky 144 in Owensboro. It will be followed by an awards ceremony. Check-in time is 8:30 a.m. Registration for the in-person run is $32, and registration for the virtual event is $35.
For more information on the 5K and NF, visit NFF’s website at NecFasc.org.
Green River District Health Department guidelines will be followed for the event.
