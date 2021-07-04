It was a record-setting year for the Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance cleanup program, with 231 tons of trash collected from the community this spring and summer.
Caleb Gray, deputy director of the Public Works Department, said recently that each of the 12 neighborhoods participated in the annual program.
“We were up on tonnage on every one of them and as a matter of fact, overall we collected 75 tons more than last year,” he said.
Since the early 2000s, city residents have been able to place unwanted items such as appliances, furniture or other large items that might otherwise be difficult to get rid of by their curb for free pickup. Adrienne Carrico, assistant to the mayor, serves as program coordinator.
Carrico said that some neighborhoods take extra initiative to make the most of the free program.
“I know the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance had several volunteers meet at Kendall Perkins Park and they went up and down the streets in their alliance and picked up trash by hand,” she said.
The Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance contributed a record-setting 83.03 tons of trash this year, breaking its previous record of 54 tons set last year.
“I didn’t think they would be able to top that,” Carrico said.
Gray said some of the most common items picked up during the neighborhood cleanup days are furniture, box springs, mattresses and tires.
“We have seen a tremendous spike in tires,” he said. “We collected 1,049 tires this year.”
Gray said that while the COVID-19 pandemic and people being at home more may have contributed to the increase in trash collected this year, the city has also been beefing up its advertising of the event in recent years.
“Since about 2019, it has just really spiked overall,” Gray said. “Three or four days before than cleanup date we go out and we post signage up so people are aware.”
Employees from sanitation and facilities maintenance departments, and other public works employees, provide the workforce necessary to complete the annual program in addition to the regular city sanitation services.
“I am glad that people are participating,” Gray said. “The fact that people are really responding to this service is encouraging.”
The Owensboro Sanitation Department collected the following amount of trash from the city’s neighborhoods during the program:
• Apollo Area: 33.38 tons
• Audubon-Bon Harbor: 11.74 tons
• Dogwood Azalea: 10.61 tons
• Dugan Best: 83.3 tons
• Hillcrest: 9.03 tons
• Midtown East: 5.03 tons
• Northwest: 18.62 tons
• Old Owensboro: 9.5 tons
• Seven Hills: 16.13 tons
• Shifley-York: 14.84 tons
• Southeast: 11.42 tons
• Wesleyan-Shawnee: 8.12 tons
