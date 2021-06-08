The city of Owensboro has announced the 2021 meeting schedule for its Neighborhood Alliance community organizations.
The program, which was established more than 20 years ago, is made up of 12 neighborhoods throughout Owensboro and provides a way to foster community spirit, solve issues and preserve the rich history of Owensboro’s neighborhoods. The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance also provides an efficient and streamlined connection between neighborhood residents and local government.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditionally in-person neighborhood meetings were forced to transition to virtual meetings, and will now be able to transition back to live meetings at their respective locations.
The 2021 Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance meeting schedule:
• Apollo Area Alliance — Final Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square
• Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Alliance — Second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., Audubon Elementary School, 300 Worthington Road, July meeting will take place at Thompson Berry Park, 1 Carter Road.
• Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance — Fourth Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m., Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St. No meeting in June
• Northwest Neighborhood Alliance — Fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., H.L. Neblett Center, 801 W. Fifth St. June through Sept. meetings will be at Kendall-Perkins Park, 1201 W. Fifth St.
• Old Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance — Final Wednesday of every other month, 6 p.m., BB&T third-floor conference room, 100 W. Third St.
• Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance — First Thursday of every other month at 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 2815 Old Hartford Road
• Shifley-York Neighborhood Alliance — Second Tuesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., York Park, York Drive
• Wesleyan-Shawnee Neighborhood Alliance — Fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., Wesleyan Heights Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Neighborhoods that currently have no meetings scheduled for the remainder of 2021 include Dogwood-Azalea, Hillcrest, Midtown East and Southeast.
The Neighborhood Alliance will continue with its annual neighborhood cleanup days through June, which provides free curbside pickup of junk furniture, appliances, tires and other household items. The last three neighborhood cleanup days for this year are:
• Old Owensboro, June 12
• Seven Hills, June 19
• Southeast, June 26
It is requested that those with large items contact CityAction at 270-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org the Wednesday before their scheduled cleanup day to schedule a pickup.
For more information about the Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance, call Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8585.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.