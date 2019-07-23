Neighborhood eager for street to reopen

Some residents of the Garden Green neighborhood -- bordered on the east by Ewing Road -- are upset at the amount of time the street has been closed while O.Z. Tyler Distillery cleans up after one of its rickhouses collapsed in mid June.
The Garden Green subdivision contains 213 parcels. Ewing Road is residents' straight shot out of the neighborhood.
Until the road reopens, Garden Green residents must take detours that wind through their subdivision or go around to the west via Industrial Drive. Either way, some of them estimate the detour takes them about 1.5 miles out of their way, or 3 miles round trip.
Also, residents who live on Yosemite Drive and East Yellowstone Drive have more traffic on their streets due to the detour.
"We certainly sympathize with (residents in the area)," said Jacob Call, O.Z. Tyler master distiller and operations manager. "We are doing everything we can to get the road open."
Call said he had hoped Ewing Road would reopen last week; however, after an inspection of the site, city officials expressed concerns about the height of the remaining pile of barrels.
"We try to be a good corporate citizen," Call said. "We know it's been a burden on residents."
Joe Knowles, 76, has lived on Carol Stream 45 years. His patience is wearing thin.
To Knowles, it doesn't seem as though O.Z. Tyler has made enough progress since Warehouse H collapsed during a June 17 thunderstorm, scattering nearly 4,000 barrels of bourbon.
Ewing Road has been closed to through traffic since then, cutting off residents in Garden Green from their normal route to work, shopping and other Owensboro activities.
Chain link fencing runs across the street on both sides of the collapsed rickhouse. Bourbon barrels remain in a pile within a few feet of the roadway.
"It's quite an inconvenience," Knowles said of taking the detour. "... (O.Z. Tyler) doesn't care anything about us."
Wayne Shelton, Owensboro public works director, visits the site regularly. He was there again Monday.
O.Z. Tyler has made substantial headway in lowering the height of the bourbon barrel pile and removing debris that makes the pile less stable, Shelton said, and work continues. He did not criticize the distillery's efforts.
"Today, they were out there working in the rain," he said.
Shelton has taken calls from upset residents and business owners in the area who are eager for Ewing Road to reopen.
"I am aware of the inconvenience and impact on businesses. This isn't about convenience," he said. "It's about safety."
The road will open as quickly as possible -- but not until the city's safety concerns are laid to rest, Shelton said.
Besides the height and stability of the pile, Shelton said other items may need to be addressed, including a proper barrier between the barrels and the road, signage and fencing. City Fire Chief Steve Mitchell is on the team that visits the site regularly to determine when the road can reopen. He assesses possible fire concerns during cleanup and after traffic is allowed to travel past the site again.
Shelton did not announce a timeline for reopening Ewing Road. He only said city officials were getting closer and were "approaching a level of higher confidence."
"If I'm going to make a mistake, I will make it on the side of safety," Shelton said.
Pete Barham has lived in Garden Green since 1987. It's the first time he can remember Ewing Road being closed so long.
He worries most about ambulance and fire runs in the subdivision. A neighbor's water heater caught fire last week, Barham said.
"I don't know how long it takes emergency vehicles to get here now," he said.
Barham walks to the collapsed rickhouse site from time to time to review progress there.
"I don't see anything rolling out on the road," he said. "Why isn't (Ewing Road) open now? I just don't understand. They need to open the road back up."
He feels it is O.Z. Tyler's responsibility to resolve the city's concerns quickly so traffic can return to normal in his neighborhood.
"They should have done had it cleaned up, but it's no inconvenience to them," Barham said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
