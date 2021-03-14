A little bit, if I may, about Martin “Budder” Bumm, a former classmate and a longtime buddy.
And even a long time after school at the former St. Francis Academy, Martin and I have been reasonably close neighbors for about half of our lifetimes.
In fact, his home, one of the best landscaped in town, is on a path I’ve traveled a countless number of times in getting to my house.
On many more occasions than not, Martin’s car would be in the driveway and chances are he would be somewhere in his yard working on something nice for his neighbors to see.
If I didn’t see him many times in that yard when passing, it was a good bet that I would spot him later on taking his daily stroll through the neighborhood. And on many of those, he would find me with a couple of other neighbors in an open garage where he would stop and share a few words.
That was then and this is now.
It was one day last week that I learned I likely would not be seeing Martin in his yard again or making his neighborhood rounds.
Through his own choice, my friend elected to leave his home and take up residence in the Carmel Home. It was a decision not expected and not easily accepted by those of us he sometimes associated with.
Let me tell you a couple of things about Martin that tended to cement my high regard for him.
In all of the years I’ve known him and during all of the conversations I’ve had with him and in the company of others, I’ve never heard the man say one unkind word about another person. Not one!
It was one summer day several years ago. I was rummaging around my front yard when Martin and his late wife, Mary Ruth, walked up.
“Say, Dave,” he said. “We need to do something about that front porch and steps on the front of your house.”
Not expecting such an approach about my concrete porch and steps, I asked him what he had in mind.
“They don’t look that good,” he said. “They need to be bricked, and I’m going to do it.”
And that’s what he did. A new bricking job and a new-looking porch free of charge.
A long time ago — maybe 1947-48 — St. Francis got into the high school football business, and Martin was a member of that first team. He also was assigned to handle the team’s first kickoff return.
I was watching from the sideline and suggested to another teammate that Budder just might fumble that kickoff. And he did just that. The ball flew between his extended hands, hit him in the chest and bounced away.
Like I said earlier, I’ve never heard Martin say anything bad about anybody, and I suspect that’s why he’s never discussed that game.
He’s still a super guy, and the Carmel Home’s lucky to have him around.
