Once upon a time there was a new family in a new neighborhood with new hopes, new plans and a measure of doubt.
As the now-popular saying goes, "We've been there and done that," haven't we?
And many of us, no doubt, knew several other places we called home before finally settling into what we considered our dream house.
Another interesting feature was the fact that our neighborhood was not that far from being a cornfield in southwest Owensboro.
It would be a good place to live for a long time and the children would have lots of other youngsters to play with.
And that's the way it worked out for some of us. The children got in all of the playing they needed, the neighborhood held together nicely and it wasn't that long before grandchildren made their way onto the scene.
But unlike the children, there were not that many grandchildren for possible playmates. And that meant parents had to recruit a couple of willing grandparents to mentally drop a lot of years and play the role of youngsters.
In some very good cases that was a full-time job while the mom and dad earned a living.
However, the unrelenting march of time saw to it that grandchildren soon became high school and college students, and backyard playground equipment became a grass-cutting nuisance.
Where did it all go and why did it have to disappear so quickly?
If some of us are anything like the others, the nice house in the nice neighborhood remained a positive factor but its direction changed dramatically. Memories began taking up a lot of space and that space sometimes became a handicap.
The love entwined in the grandchildren never lost its grip, but distance turned accustomed visits into telephone calls and occasional letters.
And guess what? The neighborhood remains a great place and still has many of the same occupants. Calls for children to come home for supper are no longer heard and feet-cleaning suggestions would likely be welcome. The lack of something constructive to do sometimes becomes a breeding ground for boredom.
And so be it. Years still do what they've always done and a backyard that once cradled the happy sounds of children playing now has only those echoes.
Yes, a great-grandchild would help a lot.
