Neighborhoods can be great places with stories to tell and memories to store. But years, turned into decades, can bring many changes.
Such is the case with the neighborhood I have called home for more than 43 years, Lydia Drive looks pretty much the same but the years have taken lives, changed lives and altered the various families.
Forty-three years ago my bride and I had four children and there were other couples with children all over the place. I loved it and the children certainly seemed to enjoy the friendships and companionships.
Then as time has a way of doing, the children were no longer dependent youngsters and our street became quiet and void of youthful activities. Grade schoolers became high schoolers and high schoolers became college students.
In what seemed like an overnight experience, existing households became less inhabited and new households were established. The street remained the same but children of the past became visitors to those residents remaining and the neighborhood became a picture reimagined.
I’ve always been a front porch person and what I can now see from my perch is a rebirth of all the many years past. A couple with 10 children recently moved into a house across the street from mine and life has taken a jump backward.
Once again there are youngsters running and jumping, riding bikes and splashing in a backyard pool. Today, at least for a while, will be like yesterday.
It’s all a cycle, I guess. Tricycle riders turn into bicycle riders. Bicycle riders turn into automobile drivers. And new families are brought into being and beautiful grandchildren and new grandparents find new life and love.
I’ll keep spending a lot of time on my front porch, scanning the neighborhood and remembering. I’ll also be keeping a close eye on one nearby area that is claiming a lot more of my attention.
An interesting situation, I think, is developing. In fact, it might be a situation not found in many neighborhoods.
At the age of 88 years and seven months, I am the youngest of three residents being featured here. Mildred Clark lives directly across the street and checks in at 93. My next-door neighbor is Doug Webster and he has 90 years under his belt.
See what I’m getting at? Three friendly neighbors separated only by a property line and an average-size street, and builders of a combined lifetime of 273 years.
Oh, and by the way. Mildred is a widow and both Doug and myself are widowers.
Just a little irony thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.