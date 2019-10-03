Never stop dreaming

When it comes to Dream Riders of Kentucky, Emily Mullikin may be the nonprofit's biggest fan.
Since Emily was 5 years old, she's been a Dream Riders client. The Daviess County nonprofit offers equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities.
Emily asked if she could volunteer at age 10, but the nonprofit doesn't accept volunteers younger than 14.
So she waited.
As soon as she could, she started mucking out stalls, freshening water troughs, grooming horses and serving as a side walker, someone who walks beside horses to support clients. She helps out at the arena two times a week for a couple hours each time.
"Emily is really the trailblazer," said Suzy Higdon, Dream Riders co-founder, board member and past president. "It's pretty rare that we have a client who also volunteers."
Emily, 17, has cerebral palsy. During her life, she's had 13 surgeries and procedures.
In August, she had surgery to lengthen the tibia in her right leg. She currently uses a walker because she can't put any weight on her leg yet, which puts a crimp in horseback riding and volunteering.
Not to worry. Emily finds other ways to serve.
Even with school and six therapy sessions a week, she finds time to be a Dream Riders spokesperson, and she attends the nonprofit's events.
Also, Emily is involved in Girl Scouts and has completed her Dream Maker Award, which is part of her journey to Girl Scouts' highest Gold Award.
Emily's Dream Maker proposal centered around -- you guessed it -- Dream Riders.
The teen knew the nonprofit's officials wanted to expand the program to children who had suffered from traumatic events. Emily believes her plan is the first step in making that dream come true.
On Thursday, Oct. 3, Emily will be recognized for completing her Girl Scouts Dream Maker project and for earning her Visionary Award.
If all that isn't enough, she is working toward a silver medal Congressional Award. When she earns the gold, she gets a trip to Washington, D.C. If successful, Emily believes she may be the first disabled person from the region to attain that top honor.
Also, Emily, who is homeschooled, is working on an honors diploma, and she's president of the Pennyroyal Girl Scouts board and has a seat on the statewide Girl Scouts board.
"She gets involved in everything," said her mom, Sandi Mullikin.
After high school, Emily dreams of enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. After serving in the military, she wants to be a physical therapist.
She may attend Kentucky Wesleyan College, where her mom earned a degree in education.
In the meantime, Dream Riders remains a big part of her life.
"I enjoy working with the kids and the horses," she said.
She will return to her volunteer duties at Dream Riders as soon as the doctor clears her for weight-bearing activities.
"(Emily) is truly a great example of how disabilities haven't held her back," said Kelly Flick, Dream Riders executive director. "She epitomizes capitalizing on her abilities."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
